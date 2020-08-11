Anusha Dandekar, Aparna Dixit, Or Jasmin Bhasin: Who Wore The Pink Formals Better?

Indian celebrities and entertainers have often been spotted giving major fashion goals to fans by the colour of the outfits they choose to wear. Here is who out of Anusha Dandekar, Aparna Dixit, and Jasmin Bhasin wore the pink formal outfit better. Read ahead to know-

Who wore the pink formal outfit better?

Anusha Dandekar

Anusha Dandekar can be seen posing in a pink colour two-piece blazer outfit. She has worn a black colour net material inner with a deep V-neck criss-cross cut. She has worn a high-waist pink colour loose pants with a loose pink colour blazer left open and unbuttoned. Anusha has worn golden colour accessories around her fingers and ears and has worn black and transparent colour heels, under her outfit. She has tied her hair at the front and left the rest of her straight hair open, letting them flow naturally. Anusha Dandekar has applied nude shade makeup. Anusha Dandekar is a very popular television personality who has now stepped into the world of fashion to own it like any other.

Aparna Dixit

Aparna Dixit can be seen posing in a two-piece blazer set. She has worn plain white colour inner tucked inside her high-waist pink colour formal pants. She has worn a pink colour blazer on top and has buttoned it. Aparna has worn black colour heels and a diamond earring to go with her outfit. She has left her straight hair open, giving them a side partition and letting them flow naturally. Aparna Dixit has applied nude shade makeup. Aparna Dixit is a well-known television actor, who is spotted making style-statements very often.

Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin can be seen posing in a two-piece pink colour blazer set. She has worn straight pink colour formal pants and a thigh-length deep V-neck blazer on the top. Jasmin Bhasin complimented her outfit with black colour heels and can be seen carrying a golden and black colour sling bag. She has applied white colour nail-paint and worn golden colour accessories around her fingers. Jasmin Bhasin has applied nude shade makeup to go with her look. Jasmin Bhasin is a popular Indian television actor who has been spotted making bold fashion statements on several ocassions.

