Anusha Dandekar Or Neeti Mohan, Who Slayed In The Shimmery Outfit Better?

Anusha Dandekar and Neeti Mohan are two popular personalities from Bollywood. While Anusha is a former model-turned-actor and VJ, Neeti Mohan is a talented singer. The two gorgeous ladies have also successfully impressed the fashion police. In the recent past, Anusha Dandekar and Neeti Mohan were spotted donning similar shimmery outfits. Having said that, take a look at whose shimmery outfit is styled better, Anusha Dandekar or Neeti Mohan. Check out.

Anusha Dandekar's Jumpsuit -

This Instagram post has a series of pictures from Anusha Dandekar's recent photoshoot for her modelling reality show, Supermodel Of The Year. In this shoot, the Love School host posed wearing a shimmery jumpsuit designed by Deme Love. Anusha Dandekar's dusky red outfit had a deep V neckline design with a belt.

Anusha opted for a bronze makeup look. The entire look was completed with a pair of silver heels. She simply captioned her post as: Main chick... feelin like a bad b***** 😉😈. 👘: @deme_love_ 📸 : @gary_dean_taylor Hair and makeup assistant: @mithun.gole Supermodel of the year: @mtvindia

Neeti Mohan's Pant Suit -

Neeti Mohan went for a pink shimmery pantsuit. Here, the Galat Baat Hai singer wore a Zara outfit. The co-ord outfit was clubbed with a black crop top. Neeti Mohan kept it simple with loop earrings and straightened hairdo. For glam, the Ishq Wala Love star opted for a subtle makeup look with smokey eyes and nude lipstick. Take a look at Neeti Mohan's photos. She captioned her post saying, My always mood 🤡🤷‍♀️.

More About Anusha Dandekar and Neeti Mohan -

Anusha Dandekar started her career as a model and then ventured into acting and hosting. The supermodel gained her breakthrough as a VJ on channel MTV. Whereas, Neeti Mohan, an Indian singer popularly known for her songs in Bollywood has churned out songs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi, Punjabi, and English. She rose to prominence with her song Ishq Wala Love from Student of the Year (2012), ultimately winning the Filmfare RD Burman Award for New Music Talent.

