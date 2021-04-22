Anusha Dandekar Pens A Heartwarming Note For Her Father On His Birthday; Shares Rare Pics

Model, actor and VJ Anusha Dandekar is popularly known for her shows like Supermodel of the Year, India's Next Top Model and MTV Love School. Recently, she shared a few pictures with her father wishing him on his birthday. She thanked him for letting her discover the woman she wanted to be.

Anusha Dandekar pens a sweet note on her father's birthday

Anusha Dandekar took to her Instagram handle to share a series of rare pictures with her father Shashidhar. In the first photo, baby Anusha is seen napping alongside her father. However, at the end of her note, she mentioned that she still isn't sure if it's her in the picture. She added that if the baby is her sister Shibani, she will keep nagging her for the rest of her life. She also shared a series of selfies with him from several vacations they took together. She also shared an adorable photo of her father with her pet dog on his shoulder.

While addressing him in the note, Anusha called him 'handsome daddykins'. She spoke about her journey with him and the hard times they had together. She added, "no matter our gender, we can". She thanked him for letting her fly in whichever direction her heart wanted to take her. Anusha mentioned that he was extremely artistic and he has passed on the genes to his daughters. She loves how her pet dogs Monster and Gangsta love spending time with him. She said, "Shibani and you have a tough-love approach but you are becoming way more of a softy. I love making you proud of me, it’s one of my most favourite things to do." Anusha missed her dad and wished that they could eat junk all day together and watch television to annoy her mother. She missed his dad jokes and said that she loved him.

Reactions to Anusha Dandekar's Instagram photos with her father

Many celebrities took to her post to wish her father. Milind Soman's wife Ankita, Anusha's rumoured boyfriend Jason Shah and many more wished her father. Her sister Shibani wrote that it was Anusha in the picture because Shibani was much cuter according to her. Fans spoke about her father's resemblance to actor Pankaj Kapoor. They jokingly wrote that Anusha was Shahid Kapoor's sister. Fans also flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

Promo image source: Anusha Dandekar's Instagram

