Anusha Dandekar And Shibani Dandekar Show How To Slay In Runway Outfits, See Pics

Anusha Dandekar and Shibani Dandekar are two popular supermodels from the fashion and modelling industry. The Dandekar sisters are also known for their work with MTV as a VJ, host and judge. Anusha Dandekar was last seen judging a modelling TV reality show titled Supermodel Of The Year. On the other hand, Shibani Dandekar is gearing up for her upcoming project with Gaurav Kapur.

Anusha Dandekar is known as one of the most fashionable actors with finest sartorial choices. The MTV Love School host has over 1.3 million followers on Instagram. Whereas, Shibani Dandekar has over 1.3 million followers on Instagram and has also appeared in many movies like Noor, Sultan, Roy, etc. Check out Anusha and Shibani's best runway outfits.

Anusha Dandekar's Runway Wardrobe -

This post is from Anusha Dandekar's runway walk on Supermodel Of The Year. The actor looks stunning in the blue short dress. The royal blue outfit has a monumental design print. For glam, Anusha Dandekar tied her hair in a pony and opted for bronze Goddess makeup.

While walking for the runway at Miss Diva 2020, Anusha Dandekar donned a chic creamish dress with a deep neckline design and choker attached. For glam, Anusha turned up in red lips and white nails. Check out the star's thigh slit dress.

Shibani Dandekar's Runway Wardrobe -

In this post, Shibani Dandekar posed on the runway of The Stage 3. Here, she was styled in a black chic top with turtle-neck design. The crisscross top was sported with green slit pants. To complement her outfit, Shibani Dandekar donned a pair of red Louis Vuitton boots.

Here, Shibani Dandekar is spotted walking for the Lakme Fashion Week. She walked as a show stopper for Rara Avis. The star was styled in an orange blouse sported with an embroidered skirt. She wore high heel stape boots.

