Anusha Dandekar's Best Collaborations With MTV; 'Supermodel Of The Year' To 'Love School'

Anusha Dandekar, who a popular name from the fashion and modelling industry, started off her career in the entertainment world, moving towards carving her niche in the fashion and styling industry. Anusha Dandekar made her on-screen debut with a collaboration with the MTV network. Since then the VJ has been unstoppable. Check out Anusha Dandekar's best collaborations with MTV.

MTV Love School

Anusha Dandekar and her boyfriend Karan Kundrra co-host and judge the television love show, MTV Love School. The show features several couples dealing with relationship issues. Anusha and Karan try to help these couples to get back on track. The first season was hosted by Upen Patel and Karishma Tanna.

Supermodel of the Year

Supermodel of the Year is a television reality show where several women compete for the title of 'Supermodel of the Year'. The modelling show provides the young budding models with an opportunity to begin their career in the modelling industry. Anusha Dandekar is a co-host, judge and mentor to these models on Supermodel of the Year.

India Next Top Model

India Next Top Model is also a small screen reality show featuring young models who compete for the winning title and walk the Lakme Fashion Week runway. The modelling show presents the aspiring models with a chance to begin their career in the modelling field. Anusha Dandekar hosted the show along with Neeraj Gaba. Whereas, India's Next Top Model was judged by Milind Soman, Malaika Arora.

