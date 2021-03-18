Actor Anushka Sen recently starred alongside Siddharth Nigam for a music video called Teri Adat. Within a few hours of its release, Teri Adat broke several records and started trending on Youtube. Anushka Sen in one of her interviews revealed a similarity between her and her co-star Siddharth Nigam.

Anushka Sen reveals one similarity she shares with co-star Siddharth Nigam

According to a report by Tellychakkar, Anushka Sen in one of her interviews revealed that she and Sid both have a vampire's tooth. She even fondly refers to Sid as a vampire. Anushka Sen and Siddharth Nigam have been best friends for a very long time.

The music video of Teri Adat has become a huge hit. Within a few days of its release, the song has garnered over 12 million views on Youtube and has started trending on number 4 in India. The song has garnered more than 528K likes and more than 40000 comments on Youtube. Teri Adat is sung by Abhi Dutt and composed by Aishwarya Tripathi. The lyrics of the song are penned by Ishaan Khan. Check out the music video below.

Fans showered immense love on the music video. Several fans loved the chemistry between Anushka Sen and Siddharth Nigam whereas several others loved the voice of Abhi Dutt and the story of the music video. Check out some of the reactions to Teri Adat's video below.

Anushka Sen on the work front

Anushka Sen is one of the most promising child actors in the country. She has starred in several popular shows like Baal Veer, Internet Wala Love, and Jhansi Ki Rani. Recently, she also essayed an essential role in the show Apna Time Bhi Aayega in 2020. She also played the role of Alia Mehra in the show Crash which was released in 2021.

Siddharth Nigam on the work front

Siddharth Nigam essayed the lead role in the show Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga from 2018 to 2021. He then starred in several music videos like Chup and Teri Adat in 2021. The actor also played an important role in Dhoom 3 and Munna Micheal which was released in 2017.

Image Credits: Anushka Sen's Instagram

