Archana Puran Singh Gets Vaccinated Against COVID-19, Wonders Where She Can Travel Now

Archana Puran Singh has been a part of The Kapil Sharma Show for the past few years. The Bollywood actor and reality show judge recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared some good news with her fans and followers. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star posted a series of pictures looking stunning in traditional wear and also stated that Indian dresses are truly dresses with a soul.

Archana Puran Singh vaccinated

Raja Hindustani actor Archana Puran Singh took to her IG handle and shared the news with her fans and followers about her being vaccinated. She shared a series of pictures donning a multi-coloured traditional Indian outfit and paired it up with chunky earrings. The actor kept her hair in a high ponytail and got pictures clicked in multiple poses at her home. Archana's caption read, "Ab toh vaccination bhi lag gaya. Taiyyar shayyar bhi ho gayee. Lekin jaaoon kahan? ðŸ¤”ðŸ˜® Waise Indian dresses truly are dresses with soul, hai na..."

Fan reactions on Archana Puran Singh's latest post

The De Dana Dan actor has around 1.1 million followers on the social networking site and her latest post garnered close to 40k likes within a few hours. While the majority of the people complimented Archana Puran Singh's outfit, others stated how beautiful she looked in the stunning attire. One of the comments read, "Gorgeous mam with a lovely outfit ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ‘Œ", while another wrote, "True that .. Indian dresses truly looks bestðŸ”¥â¤ï¸".

Archana Puran Singh's Instagram

The actor recently shared a video of herself getting vaccinated as well. She wrote, "VACCINATION VICTORY. Early bird gets the worm. I got the vaccine. Got registered on the Covin website. Incredibly I got an appointment for the very same day. Put on the first thing I found in my wardrobe.ðŸ‘š Within a couple of hours, I was back home, happily vaccinatedðŸ’‰ by the super-efficient BMC team at 7 Hills Hospital. When you look at the enormous task of vaccinating more than a billion people, our Indian frontline and healthcare workers are doing a job of unprecedented and unmatched excellence and dedication. My thanks and admiration for their unceasing efforts and streamlined services provided at the vaccination centers."

Image Credits: Archana Puran Singh Official Instagram Account

