Archana Puran Singh Shakes A Leg With Juhi Chawla In BTS Video From 'TKSS' Sets

Sony Television's comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show recently hosted three popular Bollywood actors of the 90s' — Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, and Madhoo Shah. Several promo clips have been shared by the channel on their Instagram handle. Recently, Archana Puran Singh took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a behind-the-scenes video featuring Juhi and the cast members of the comedy show. In the video, Juhi can be seen shaking a leg with Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lehri and Archana.

Archana Puran Singh treats fans with BTS video from the sets of 'TKSS'

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Singh drops a video where other actors from the TKSS can be seen prepping dance on Mere Mehboob, Mere Sanam from Juhi's film, Duplicate. Archana cannot be seen in the video as she is the one making reels, however, she goes around joking and showing how the people on the sets were busy prepping for their performances. Juhi, too, shakes a leg with the comedians — Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lehri, and guest judge, Archana.

The video shows Archana looking elegant in an orange ethnic outfit. She dances with Juhi on a song titled Ghoogat Ki Aad Se from the film, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke. As for the caption, she wrote, "BEHIND THE SCENES of making REELS and having FUN on '#thekapilsharmashow.'[sic]."

Several video clips are shared by Sony Television's Instagram handle. In one of the videos, Juhi can be seen speaking about an unknown connection between her and Madhoo. During a conversation, host Kapil Sharma can be seen asking Juhi, "Mujhe abhi ek baat pata chali ki aap aur Madhoo ji aapas mein rishtedaar ho (I just got to know that you and Madhoo are related)." To which Juhi was quick to reply, "Ya. Ye meri devrani hai (Yes, she is my sister-in-law)."

Further speaking about the connection, Kapil stated, "Aapke pati bade hain, inke pati se…us hisaab se (Because your husband is older than her husband… like that)." He quipped, "Nahi toh heroine toh ek doosre se choti hi hoti hain humesha (Otherwise, heroines are always younger than each other)." Listening to Kapil's joke, everyone including the guest judge Archana Puran Singh burst into laughter.

(Image: @archanapuransingh/Instagram)