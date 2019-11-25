Lights Out! Archana Puran Singh Shares BTS Clip Of Power-cut At The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the popular weekend comedy shows that has a massive fan following. Over the years, the show has garnered much love by the audience. Be it on-screen or off-screen, the team has always made sure that the audience present in the studio do not get bored. Recently, when during a shooting schedule, the team struggled to move forward because of sudden power-cut. Giving us a glimpse of the same, actor Archana Puran Singh posted a BTS video of the shooting schedule on Instagram. The episode will be telecasted on November 30, 2019, which is a Saturday.

Take a look at the video below:

It looks like The Kapil Sharma Show team was shooting for their upcoming musical special episode with Wadali Brothers, Puranchand and Pyarelal. Archana shot the four-minute-nineteen-seconds candid video during the shoot. In the video, Kapil and Krushna as Sapna are seen entertaining the audience with their humour. The audience even asks Kapil to sing a song and Sapna to dance on. After sharing a fun moment with the audience, Kapil also wishes birthday to the guitarist Dinesh.

In the sneak-peak video, the power-cut seemingly gets Kapil annoyed. To which, Krushna wittily replies in the accent of his character Sapna and compares the lights to Nallasopara's light. Krushan also cracks his malish-joke. Archana also takes the camera around the audience and everyone waves their hand.

