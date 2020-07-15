Archana Puran Singh Takes Over A New Profession As She Turns Hairstylist For Son; See Pics

Archana Puran Singh is a very popular Indian television entertainer and Bollywood movie actor. Archana Puran Singh had been making the headlines as she had replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu as the permanent guest on the nation’s most-watched talk-show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Archana Puran Singh is a very versatile actor and has been a part of the industry for over 20 years now. Archana has created a huge fan-base for herself. Not only acting and entertainment, but Archana Puran Singh has also taken over the internet industry and has become a huge social media sensation today. Going through her feed, Archana Puran Singh was spotted taking over to a new profession as she cut her son’s hair like a pro. Read ahead to know more-

Archana Puran Singh takes over to a new profession

Archana Puran Singh is one of the most active celebrities on social media today. Recently, Archana Puran Singh took to her official Instagram handle’s story highlights to share with her fans the new profession she has taken up during the lockdown. She was spotted posting two pictures of her son, before and after his haircut. She captioned the first picture, “@ayushmaansethi before the haircut”. In the second picture shared by Archana, her son was smiling with a neat and very well done haircut. She captioned the second picture, “after the haircut.. (by expect stylist @archanapransingh ðŸ’ƒðŸ»ðŸ˜) @ayushmaansethi”.

Archana Puran Singh has often been spotted posting pictures and videos with and of her sons amid the lockdown. Most of Archana Puran Singh’s videos are of her family members playing or indulging in productive activity at their bungalow in Madh Island, Mumbai. The actor is also known for sharing a series of posts with her house help who herself has turned into an internet sensation today, all thanks to Archana Puran Singh. Archana Puran Singh’s videos of her house-help and her husband, actor and director, Parmeet Sethi’s nok-jhok (fun banter) are also trending on the internet. Archana Puran Singh’s social media feed is a treat to watch for all her fans.

