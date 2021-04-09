Are Siddharth Nigam And Abhishek Nigam Twins? Know All About The Two Actors

Siddharth Nigam and Abhishek Nigam are known for their respective ventures in the entertainment industry. While Siddharth has been a part of several television shows, Abhishek has also been a part of films and music albums. Interestingly, many also think that the duo is twins because of their strikingly similar personalities. However, Abhishek Nigam’s brother, Siddharth is three years younger than him and they are not twins. Surprisingly, even though there is an age difference between Siddharth Nigam and Abhishek, the duo shares the same birth date.

About Siddharth and Abhishek's birthdates

Both Siddharth Nigam and Abhishek Nigam share the same birth date, September 13. However, the former was born in 2000 and the latter was born in 1997. The actors' Instagram gives a peek into their various ventures and endorsements. It was in 2020 when the duo's pics from their birthday celebration surfaced on the internet and fans were quick to say that they look like twins. The two stars shared an array of pictures on social media and gave a sneak peek into their celebration at home. Not only this, they wore the same birthday caps and also twinned in similar funky shirts. Take a look at their picture below.

It all began for Siddharth after he dipped his toes in Bollywood with his debut in the film titled Dhoom 3, in which he essayed the role of Sahil, the young version of the lead character. Later, he was a part of the show MahaKumbh: Ek Rahasaya, Ek Kahani and he also played the titular role in Aladdin- Naam Toh Suna Hoga, alongside Ashi Singh. On Thursday, the brothers' duo broke the big news and revealed that they'll be working together in the upcoming episodes of Hero-Gayab Mode On.

Siddharth Nigam is making a comeback with the Sony SAB show and brother Abhishek can't keep calm. Sharing the news, he wrote, "A dream come true, finally, Siddharth, my brother, comes to me and together we will work under one roof. The moment we both been waiting for. Please shower us with love. Shivaay is coming to support Veer."

