Arjit Taneja Confesses Having Crush On Kumkum Bhagya Co-star Mrunal Thakur

Arjit Taneja recently opened up about his equation with Mrunal Thakur. The actors were an on-screen couple on the show Kumkum Bhagya. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Arjit confessed that he has a crush on the actress.

When Siddharth asked Arjit to name his favourite co-star, he quickly took Mrunal's name. Citing the reason, he said, "I chose Mrunal because she's my first co-star." He further stated that they did their show together. Arjit also spoke about having a crush on the actress and said that they are friends now and asked the host to not talk about the old days. He said, "No, we are friends now but let's not talk about old days." When Arjit was asked whether he has a crush on his first co-star earlier, he said, "No. But now, I have a crush on her."

About Arjit Taneja and Mrunal Thakur's bond

Arjit Taneja and Mrunal Thakur first met each other on the set of Kumkum Bhagya. They grabbed several eyeballs with their on-screen chemistry. The reports of them dating have been going on since then. However, there has been no official confirmation from the actors on the same. After leaving the show, they were not seen together but reportedly kept in contact.

The Banni Chow Home Delivery actor fueled dating rumours after wishing the actress with a cute birthday post in 2021. He wrote, "Happy birthdayyy Pagli. More and more love happiness and success to you. Have a toofaani one. Love you. #dontusetheFword." Mrunal replied by saying, "Love u. what would I do without you." In an earlier interview, Arjit said that he shares a close bond with the Jersey star. He said, "Both of us really don’t care about our linkup rumours and as long as you know that you are secure in your friendship, it’s all fine and doesn’t matter what people say."

About Arjit Taneja's work life

Arjit Taneja entered the industry after participating in the reality show Splitsvilla 6. Soon, he made his debut in the Television world with Kumkum Bhagya. He played the role of Shabbir Ahluwalia's younger brother Poorab. After leaving the show in 2016, he was a part of several shows including Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, Bahu Begum, Nath – Zewar Ya Zanjeer, and Banni Chow Home Delivery among others.