Mrunal Thakur Has Adorable Birthday Post For 'Kumkum Bhagya' Co-star Arjit Taneja

Actor Mrunal Thakur recently took to Instagram to wish her Kumkum Bhagya co-star Arjit Taneja a happy birthday. In the short video posted, the duo is seen having some fun while Arjit openly states that he is jealous to some extent. Through the caption of the post, Mrunal Thakur has spoken about the undying love she carries for him while calling him ‘forever bestie’. The comments section of the post has been flooded with compliments as fans love the sweet bond these two artists share.

Mrunal Thakur’s wishes for Arjit

Actor Mrunal Thakur recently took to Instagram to wish her close friend and fellow actor Arjit Taneja. She posted a short reel video showcasing the close bond that the two artists share. At the beginning of the video, Arijit is seen admitting that he is jealous while Mrunal records from behind the camera. She also grabs his cheeks while he speaks, indicating the immense love she has for him. At the end of the reel, Arjit is heard speaking about how she is very dominating towards him for the last six years.

In the caption for the post, Mrunal Thakur has wished Arjit Taneja a happy birthday with a short appreciation post. Through this note, she has highlighted the close bond they have developed over the last few years. She has further added that she loves and hates him at the same time and that is the unique relationship they have. She has promised that she would never stop dominating him and has also sent out love and blessings to her bestie. Have a look at the post on Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have wished Arjit Taneja a happy birthday. A few people have spoken highly of the bond they share and a few others have wished them luck for the future endeavours. The fans have also remembered their Kumkum Bhagya characters, Purab and Bulbul. Have a look at a few comments on Mrunal Thakur’s birthday post here.

Image Courtesy: Mrunal Thakur and Arjit Taneja Instagram

