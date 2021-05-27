Arjun Bijlani Is All Praise For KKK 11 Aastha Gill, Says, 'she Has A Beautiful Soul'

Actor Arjun Bijlani, who is currently shooting for stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, has been giving fans a glimpse of his time there with his fellow contestants. Recently, Bijlani took to Instagram to share some stunning pictures of himself along with his co-contestant Aastha Gill. Along with the pictures, the actor also penned a note where he went on to praise Aastha.

Arjun Bijlani is all-praise for Aastha Gill

Taking to her Instagram handle, Arjun Bijlani shared some stunning pictures of him with his co-contestant. In the pictures, the actor can be seen striking different poses with Aastha. They seem to be having fun at a park as they are all smiles in front of the grand giant wheel. He is seen sporting a sleeveless t-shirt with a hoodie, black pants and completed his look with off-white sneakers and a pair of glasses. Aastha, on the other hand, wore an oversized printed zipper, black leggings and opted for white sneakers.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet note for Aastha. He wrote, “This lady has a beautiful voice and an equally beautiful soul. keep shining my girl. And there’s one thing I’ll never forgive u for u know what!! 😉😂😂😂😂 .. @aasthagill”. Take a look at the post below.

Netizens react

As soon as Arjun shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users commented on how fun the pictures look, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “such lovely pictures”. Another user wrote, “Aastha Gill one of my favourite female singer”. Some also commented with many happy emojis. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants and more

Some of the other Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants include Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Mahekk Chahal, Varun Sood, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Saurabh Raaj Jain, Sana Makbul, Rahul Vaidya, and Vishal Aditya Singh. The current season is being hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who has also hosted some of the show's previous seasons. Previously, Khatron Ke Khiladi has featured celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, and Arjun Kapoor as hosts. The show will premiere on Colors TV.

Image: Arjun Bijlani Instagram

