Arjun Bijlani Is Back From 'KKK 11' Shoot; Shares Pics With Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla

The shoot of Colors TV reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 which commenced in May 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa has wrapped up and all the KKK 11 contestants are back home after completing the schedule. Television actor Arjun Bijlani who is one of the contestants on the show took to his Instagram account to share that he is back in Mumbai with pictures featuring some of the KKK 11 boys.

In his post on Instagram, Arjun wrote, "Aap sabko hamara salam.hum sab salamat wapas aa gaye" which loosely translates to "we salute you all. we are all safely back." The pictures shared shows Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla and Vishal Aditya Singh twinning in white shirts sporting matching Gandhi caps with green and white feathers attached to the front. The actors are dressed as qawwali singers and Rahul Vaidya has a guitar with him denoting that the boys had a fun jamming session. Take a look at the pictures below.

Netizens react to Arjun Bijlani's post

The actor's fans were quick to react to the photo and showered all of them with love through heart emojis. The netizens shared that all the four boys are looking handsome and added that they are excited to watch them perform stunts and tasks in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Check it out.

A look at KKK 11 contestants list

The 11th season of the popular reality show saw many television celebs participating. The celebrities who are a part of the show are Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Divyanka Tripathi, Aastha Gill, Shweta Tiwari, Mahek Chahal, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Anushka Sen and Sana Makbul.

The contestants of the show were very active on social media and often shared pictures from their endeavours while shooting in Cape Town. Going by the pictures shared on Instagram, it seems that the KKK 11 contestants had a gala time whilst shooting for the show. Take a look at some of the picture shared by the contestants amid the shoot of the reality show.

