Arjun Bijlani Opens Up On Bias Against TV Stars: 'Bollywood Actors Regarded Superior'

In an interview with Hindustan Times, actor Arjun Bijlani spoke about the bias TV actors face and revealed how the entire TV industry is looked down upon when compared to Bollywood. Citing an example to back his claims, Arjun Bijlani claimed that even fashion designers prefer a newcomer in Bollywood over popular TV actors. Adding to the same, Arjun Bijlani mentioned that Bollywood is often considered superior and constant comparisons have become a norm.

'Audience's perspective needs a change': Arjun Bijlani

Furthermore, the actor claimed that brands, too, prefer having Bollywood actors on-board rather than having a television actor work for them. More so, the actor claimed that in many reality shows, Bollywood celebrities are given more preference than TV actors. Speaking of how one can blur the difference between TV actors and film actors, Arjun Bijlani opined that a good actor performs equally well, irrespective of the platform he/she works in. The actor mentioned that along with the system, the audience’s perspective also needs to change.

Arjun Bijlani recently made it to the news when his Mumbai residence was sealed by the officials, as his neighbour tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In an interview with Spotboye, Arjun Bijlani spoke about the situation in his area and revealed that he had to stock up essential commodities for the next 14 days. Adding to the same, Bijlani confessed that he is tensed, as he has a five-year-old son in the house and quarantining with his pet dog is going to be a big task. Arjun Bijlani mentioned that if his mother was here, she would have been at risk too.

Arjun on the professional front

Arjun Bijlani was lauded for his performance in the much-acclaimed soap drama, Naagin. The show is an Indian supernatural television series, which is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner, Balaji Telefilms. First aired in 2015, Naagin chronicles the story of a miraculous shape-shifting snake, who has the power to become a human to take revenge from her wrong-doers. The actor was also seen in Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil. The show follows the story of Naina and Raghav, who meet in Austria and become friends. However, things take a turn when they suddenly get married to each other.

