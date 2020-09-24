India Slams Pakistan For Masquerading As ‘champion Of Human Rights’ At UN Forum

Indian diplomat Vimarsh Aryan lambasted Pakistan at the ongoing session of the UN Human Rights Council while exercising its Right to Reply on September 24. Addressing the Human Rights Council president, Vimarsh Adarsh said that Pakistan is using a “pernicious mask” to masquerade as a champion of human rights when the country itself violates it by torturing and persecuting minorities.

Adarsh, First Secretary, MEA, urged the council and the international community to address the irony where a “failed state like Pakistan” preaches an “open and democratic system like India.” He said that Pakistan, on one hand, pretends to speak for human beings but, at the same time, has unleashed state-sponsored cross-border terrorism against India.

“The Pakistani shenanigan of running with the hare and hunting with the hound is hard to miss,” he added.

The Indian diplomat advised Pakistan to address the gross human rights violations inflicted upon minorities instead of squandering the membership of the Human Rights forum for purposes which are “neither humane nor right.” Calling Pakistan as the “epicentre of global terrorism”, the envoy said that the country is violating every single international treaty and declaration on human rights.

Raised cross-border terrorism issue

India cornered Pakistan on the human rights issue and terrorism on several platforms on September 24. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raised the issue of cross-border terrorism at a virtual gathering of SAARC Council of Ministers. Jaishankar said that SAARC must overcome the challenges of cross-border terrorism for building a connected, integrated, secure and prosperous South Asia.

At a separate inter-governmental forum, India advised Pakistan to cease its sponsorship and overt and covert support to terrorism against India. Using Right of Reply during a virtual ministerial meeting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the External Affairs Ministry slammed Pakistan for misusing the forum after it raised Kashmir issue.

“The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been and will remain an integral part of India. Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on India’s internal affairs,” it added.

