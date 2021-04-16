Arjun Bijlani Shares Friday Vibes Post: 'I’m 99 % Angel Ohhhh But That 1%'

Arjun Bijlani took to Instagram on April 16, 2021, to share a picture of himself with a quirky caption. The caption of his picture read, “I’m 99 % angel ohhhh but that 1%”. He followed up his caption by using the hashtag, ‘#fridayvibes’. In his caption, he also tagged all of those who were responsible for his look. The picture sees Arjun Bijlani seated on a chair that is backwards while gazing into the camera with a smirk on his face. He is wearing a grey cable knit sweater with his hand resting on his lip. He is seated against a grey background that matches his sweater.

Arjun Bijlani's angel vs devil avatar

Friends and fans of Arjun Bijlani commented on his pictures complimenting both him and his caption. Many people commented saying that his caption was really cool and fun. Others commented saying that he looked very handsome in the picture. Many people also expressed his love for him by saying that they were his great fans and loved everything that he did. Most people commented on the picture by using emojis that ranged from the lovestruck face emoji to the fire emoji. The picture has received a total of 33.3k likes and 575 comments as of now and still counting.

Earlier this week Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram had seen the actor sharing a couple of pictures of himself to wish his fans and followers as the month of Ramadan began. He is seen in a Kurta Pajama set in the pictures which is gold in colour and is heavily embellished. He is also carrying a velvet deep maroon shawl to compliment his look. His look is completed with a skull cap on his head which is a dark blue hue. He captioned his pictures by saying, “AAP sabko Ramadan Kareem!! #ramadan” (wishing you all on the occasion of Ramadan Kareem).

On the work front, Arjun Bijlani will soon be seen in the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Khatron Ke Khiladi is the Indian take of the American television show Fear Factor. Contestants are made to face their worse fears in the show and if they are able to conquer their fears they are crowned the victor.

