Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari & Other KKR Contestants Pose For Happy Pic In Cape Town

The latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is going on the floors in Cape Town, South Africa this year. The 11th season of the adventure show will feature Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Mahek Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Sourabh Raaj Jain, among others. This season will be hosted by Rohit Shetty who has been associated with the show for a long time now.

The team jetted off for the shoot on Friday and has been sharing their quirky videos and photographs from the plane. In a recent post shared by Mahek Chahal, the team was seen giving happy smiles as they finally arrived at Cape Town. While most of them were wearing masks as protection gear from the Covid-19 virus, Arjun Bijali, Shweta Tiwari slid their masks at the side to give eye-to-eye smiles in the selfie. Check out the screenshot of Mahek Chahal's Instagram story-

Arjun Bijlani's live video from the Jet

After the team boarded the flight, Arjun Bijlani went live on Instagram on Friday evening to interact with his followers. The Naagin actor also made other contestants interact with his fans. Sana Khan showed her cute dimples upon Arjun's request and he joked that she is single so he will be finding her a partner on the set of Khatron Ke Khiladi. He also made Anushka Sen wave hi to the fans and he asked her who will win this season and she humbly names Arjun. They suddenly spotted Sana Khan drinking water on the floor and Arjun joked she stretching to prepare for the contest already. Arjun posted his 8 and half minutes live video on Instagram and captioned it "Live from 45000 ft. Just for you guys .. isn’t that awesome .. #khatrokekhiladi".

A couple of days before leaving for Cape Town, Rahul Vaidya shared a funny video of his girlfriend, actor Disha Parmar's reluctance of sending him to Khatron Ke Khiladi's dangerous adventures. In the video, Disha had tied Rahul with a silk belt and was holding tight and she pulled him as they walked. The music played the song Chota Bachcha Jaan Ke by Aditya Narayan in the background as they strolled around in the hallway and Rahul pretends to punch her funnily at the end. He wrote in the caption "She is saying don't leave me & do for Khatron ke khiladi to all the snakes".

IMAGE: ARJUN BIJLANI, SHWETA TIWARI'S INSTAGRAM

