Arjun Bijlani Sings His Favourite College Song, 'It's Only Words' In The Gym

Arjun Bijlani took to his Instagram stories on Monday, April 26, to share a video of him singing one of his favourite songs from college. The Miley Jab Hum Tum actor was seen working out at a gym in all black athleisure wear and sported a beanie cap and gym gloves.

Arjun Bujlani took a selfie video with the gym equipment in the background and he was seen mouthing lyrics of the song It's Only Words by Bee Gees alone in the gym. After that, he was seen smiling and he gave a flying kiss in the video. Arjun Bijlani revealed it was his favourite song during his college days and wrote, "#words It's great to sing alone ur college favourite songs!!". Check out the video:

A look at Arjun Bijlani's Instagram

Prior to uploading the singing video he also shared a string of images of him along with a note on Monday Motivation. He shared photos of him while posing in his car. He was seen wearing a white t-shirt paired with ripped blue denim jeans and sported a grey-black jacket over it. He donned circular framed glasses and was seen smiling gently in all the pictures. He penned an elaborate note in the caption about the importance of dreaming.

He wrote in the caption in Hindi that we all have dreams and we wonder when will those dreams will be achieved but that wasn't the important part. The important part is that you're dreaming and dreaming big. He went on to write that "today's Monday motivation is to follow your dreams, work hard, pray and most importantly be kind. I guess that’s the need of the hour as well. And when the chaos is over don’t lose yourself again. Be kind, smile, care, love, and stay away from negativity. Stay safe ..mask up".

A look at Arjun Bijlani's shows

Arjun Bijalani is one of the most sought-after television actors in the industry and is a recipient of three Gold Awards. He made his television debut with Ekta Kapoor's Karthikaa but he rose to fame with his role of 'Mayank' in Star One's hit teen drama series Miley Jab Hum Tum in 2008. He went on to star in several popular shows over a decade like Left Right Left, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, and Ishq Mein Marjawan. He was last seen in his OTT debut State of Siege: 26/11 which premiered on Zee5 in 2020.

Promo Image Source: Arjun Bijlani's Instagram