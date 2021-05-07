Arjun Bijlani's Son Will Get 'bored' When He Leaves For The Shoot Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

On May 7, 2021, Arjun Bijlani took to his official Instagram handle and had a one-to-one interaction with his fans and followers in a live session. While chatting with his fans, Arjun Bijlani's son made a guest appearance in the virtual live session and greeted Arjun's fans. The actor is currently gearing up to begin the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and thus has to leave his family behind for over one and half months. During the live session, Arjun had a light-hearted conversation as he went live before leaving for the shoot.

Arjun Bijlani's son makes a guest appearance

As Arjun was chatting with his fans in a live interactive session sitting on the balcony of his home, his son made a guest appearance. His son could be seen feeling shy and greeting Arjun's fans. Arjun asked his son, "What are you going to do when I am not here for a month and a half?", to which Ayaan was quick to respond, "Be bored forever". Arjun then asked him, "Who is going to be the commando? Who is going to take care of the home when I am gone?". Ayaan adorably replied, "Me". After a moment of cheerful laughs, Ayaan left the live session after greeting goodbyes to Arjun's fans.

The Naagin actor reposted the whole live session on his profile. As for the caption, he wrote, "Love before I leave… Thank you everyone for your lovely wishes… '#khatronkekhiladi'". As soon as the live session was posted, many of his friends from the entertainment industry dropped their wishes in the comments section. Rahul Shetty commented, "All the best bro @arjunbijlani" with a string of emoticons. Roshmi Bonik wrote, "All the best! Chak de fatte! Hare Krishna" with fire and praying hands emojis. Donal Bisht also wished him 'All the best'.

Recently, in an interview with Mid Day, Arjun Bijlani opened up about participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He said that he was 'thrilled' to be part of the reality show and further called it an 'adventurous journey'. The actor also added that it is 'one of the most interesting and exciting shows produced in India'. The actor has left the country to join the cast and crew of the show. He has been keeping his fans updated on his social media.

IMAGE: ARJUN BIJLANI'S INSTAGRAM

