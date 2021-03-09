Arjun Kapoor Shares Shirtless Pic; Says 'Take The Risk Or Lose The Chance'

Ishqzaade fame Arjun Kapoor keeps his selfie game strong on Instagram and often stuns his fans with his various posts. The actor recently shared a shirtless selfie on the gram, flaunting his tattoo and his chiselled body. Arjun Kapoor who will be seen with actor Parineeti Chopra in an upcoming crime-thriller also promoted the trailer of his film, through his Instagram post. Check out Arjun Kapoor's Instagram post below.

Arjun Kapoor flaunts his chiselled body on Instagram

Arjun Kapoor flaunted his sunglasses as he posed for a picture under the sun. Along with the picture, Arjun Kapoor shared in the caption, "Take the Risk or Lose the Chance...ps: have you seen the trailer yet? link in the bio ðŸ˜‰" (sic). In his post, the actor spoke about the trailer of his upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The actor will be seen portraying a Haryanvi cop in the film along with actor Parineeti Chopra.

Arjun Kapoor's photos receive thousands of comments. Similarly, his recent Instagram post too received a lot of love and praises from his fans. Netizens left emojis as comments under his post. One Instagram user left a comment praising the actor's fitness and wrote, "Handsome Hunk". Another Instagram user left a comment, "The trailer is mindblowing" and also praised the actor's transformation telling him "Ur fit again"(sic), while one of his fans replied to him saying "Awesome Trailer".

More on Arjun Kapoor's movies

Arjun Kapoor's movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was expected to release last year but was delayed by a year, due to the Pandemic. While Arjun Kapoor will be seen as a cop, Parineeti Chopra will be playing an ambitious girl, who works in the corporate world. Arjun will be playing a character named Pinky while Parineeti will be playing Sandeep in the film. The trailer revealed the secret behind the character's names, in the film. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta in supporting roles. Arjun and Parineeti Chopra's love-hate relationship in the film is beautiful depicted in the trailer, which left fans waiting for the film to release soon.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.