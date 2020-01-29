Art Galleries In India That Are Haven For Art Lovers | Check List

Art and paintings have the power to engage the soul and display emotions. India has been blessed with brilliant artists and art galleries across the country. Since ancient times, art sculptures and paintings have been an innate part of the Indian culture and tradition. However, in modern times also, there are some art galleries in India which preserve the old age art creations. These places also provide a wide platform to upcoming artists to showcase their talent and to promote the importance of art in India. Below mentioned are some of the most significant art galleries in India.

Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai

Jehangir Art Gallery was established in Kala Ghoda Festival, Mumbai 1952, and it is more than a prime art exhibition space. Jehangir Art Gallery has been closely associated with the development of contemporary Indian art. The art gallery hosts exhibitions by painters, sculptors, print-makers, craftsmen, ceramicists, photographers, and weavers. It is a center of activity for artists, connoisseurs of art, art-lovers and the public. Image Source: Shutterstock

National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi

National Art Gallery of Modern Art in Delhi was in the year 1954. The gallery is located at the eastern end of the Raj path and is close to India Gate. This location is a place where the Maharaja of Jaipur used to reside once. The gallery has a collection of around 1500 paintings, figures, and works of art by famous Indian and global craftsmen. The exhibitions held show the work of modern-day art from the mid-nineteenth century and after that. Image Source: Shutterstock

Darpan Art Gallery, Pune

The beauty of this decade-old art gallery is its soothing yet highly artistic ambiance. It is located on the Kalacchaya Campus of Gokhale Nagar. The most unique trait about this art gallery is its ideology of promoting young artists. Furthermore, not shying away from showcasing their piece of work in the renowned Darpan Art Gallery. In the form of paintings, sketches or sculptures. The focal point of the interiors of Darpan Art Gallery is nothing but art.

Academy of Fine Arts, Kolkata

Established in 1933, the Academy of Fine Arts in Kolkata is one of the most significant art galleries across the country. Paintings from various famous Indian and foreign artists are displayed here. Some of the famous paintings here include artworks by Rabindra Nath Tagore also. Apart from this, works of artists like Jamini Roy, Nandalal Bose, M.F.Hussain, etc, are also showcased here.

National Gallery of Modern Art, Bangalore

This art gallery in Bangalore is one of the newest in India. It was inaugurated in the year 2009. The art gallery has at least 500 paintings on the exhibition which consists of both traditional and modern art. Paintings here include works by artists like Raja Ravi Varma, Amrita Sher-Gil, Jamini Roy, etc. The paintings in the gallery are sorted and displayed based on time period, artists and school of art.

