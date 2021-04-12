Arti Singh Shares New Vacation Photos From Maldives, Fans Love Her Look In Sarong Wrap

Actor Arti Singh took to Instagram to share a new photo from her trip to the Maldives. Arti can be seen enjoying the weather of the Maldives near a beach. In the caption, the actor also wrote a special motivational quote.

Arti Singh enjoys the weather of Maldives, shares new vacation photos

Arti Singh took to Instagram to share new vacation photos of the Maldives. In the photo, Arti Singh can be seen enjoying her time near a beach in a sarong wrap. In the caption, she wrote, “DREAM AS IF YOU WILL LIVE FOREVER AND LIVE AS IF U WILL DIE TOMORROW“. Take a look at her post below.

Netizens showered immense love on her post. Several fans commented adjectives of ‘beautiful’ on her post while several others expressed their love with emojis. Check out some of the reactions to her post below.

Arti Singh’s social media presence

Arti Singh is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her daily life. Recently, she shared a photo in which she can be seen in a stunning blue bodysuit. In the caption, she wrote, “Die with memories, not dreams“. Take a look at her post below.

Netizens showered love on her post. Arti Singh's photos received comments from celebrities like Sheeva Rana, Saachi Marwah, Shailesh Pandey, and many others. Several users expressed their love with emojis while several others praised her look. Check out some of the reactions to her post below.

Arti Singh on the work front

Arti Singh made her acting debut with Maayka in the year 2007. She later played the role of Rano in the show called Grishasti, for which she gathered an amazing response from the audience. Later on, she appeared in several popular shows like Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zarurat Hai, Parichay- Nayee Zindagi Ke Sapno Ka, and Uttaran. In 2014, she also played the role of Baani in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. She later played the role of Amba in the popular show called Waaris from 2016 to 2017. Arti Singh also participated in several reality shows like Comedy Nights Bachao, Comedy Classes, and Box Cricket League. In 2018, she also played the role of Shachi in the show Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha. In 2019, she played a special role in the show Udaan.

Source: Arti Singh's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.