Arti Singh Stuns In Blue Swimsuit At Her Maldives Holiday, Says 'Die With Memories'

Telly actor and a reality show participant, Arti Singh jetted off to the Maldives a few days ago and has been giving a sneak peek into her holiday on Instagram. On Sunday, she shared many glimpses of herself, in which she stunned in a blue bodysuit. Her photos garnered attention on the internet as many rushed to compliment her look. Arti completed her look with flashy sunglasses and posed while standing on a bark. Sharing the same, she wrote, "Die with memories, not dreams." Arti Singh's photos received comments from Sheeva Rana, Saachi Marwah, Shailesh Pandey, and many others. A user wrote, "Wow, looking pretty." Whereas, many simply flooded Arti Singh's Instagram post with fire emojis.

Arti shares pics from Maldives vacay

Sharing another set of pics, Singh expressed that she finally made it to the destination. "Finally from the last lockdown I made it happen in this lockdown. Bluewater, sky, Maldives." Neelam Kothari Soni, Nilu Kohli, Dalljiet Kaur and others dropped endearing comments. For the first day, Arti pulled off a denim dungaree and teamed it with a white inner t-shirt. She glammed up her look with quirky sneakers.

On April 5, the Waaris actor celebrated her birthday with utmost grandeur. She pulled off a shimmer green dress and left her hair naturally open. Arti posted many pics and showed how her house was decorated with gold and silver balloons. In one of the pics, she posed with Krushna Abhishek. A few videos from her event also surfaced on the internet in which a group of people was singing the birthday song for the actor. Arti received sweet wishes from Krushna Abhishek, Jasleen Matharu, Hunar Gandhi, Angad Hasija, Adaa Khan, Bipasha Basu, Vikas Gupta, among others.

In her note, she wrote, "Happy birthday to me, one life. Many up downs but won't leave the hope. Will always win and spread love and kindness." Arti Singh began her career in 2007 with her role in the show, Maayka. She then appeared in back-to-back dramas like Grihasti, Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai, Parichay Nayee Zindagi Kay Sapno Ka, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, among others. In 2020, she made many headlines after she was a part of a reality show.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.