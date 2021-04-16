As 'Kumkum Bhagya' Turns 7, Sriti Jha Says It Taught Her 'true Meaning Of Serendipity'

On April 15, 2021, Ekta Kapoor's Kumkum Bhagya completed 7 successful years from its release. The first-ever episode of the daily soap aired on Zee TV back in 2014 and has been a fan-favourite show ever since. Thus, to celebrate the milestone, lead actor Sriti Jha took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her cutesy and candid moments with co-star Shabbir Ahluwalia and penned a heartfelt note to describe how the last seven years have "been the best years of my life by far".

Sriti Jha pens an emotional note as Kumkum Bhagya turns 7

Ever since its inception, Sriti Jha has been playing the leading lady of Zee TV’s highly-loved show Kumkum Bhagya. Sriti Jha in Kumkum Bhagya essays the role of Abhi's wife, Pragya Mehra. Yesterday, i.e. April 15, marked the seventh anniversary of the Ekta Kapoor show on the small screen. Upon achieving the milestone, an elated Sriti expressed her excitement about the same in an extensive IG note and opened up about learning the "true meaning of serendipity" because of Kumkum Bhagya.

The 35-year-old treated all the Kumkum Bhagya's Pragya and Abhi fans with her latest video with Shabbir as it comprised a streak of aww-dorable moments between the reel-life man and wife from the sets of the soap opera. In addition to posting their candid moments from several of Kumkum Bhagya's episodes, Sriti wrote: "The last seven years have been the best years of my life by far... my heart is a puddle of joy today. I have met little pieces of my heart on Kumkum Bhagya... it has taught me the true meaning of serendipity... there can’t be a happier coincidence than bringing together some of the most amazing people."

Thanking her producer Ekta Kapoor, she added, "Most of all thank you @ektarkapoor for making this magic happen... every single person who has been on the show has a special place in my life...I can go on and on and on but my vocabulary fails me

Har khushi shabdo me bayaan nahi hoti." Furthermore, the actor also described her bond with co-star Shabbir and wrote, "What a pleasure it is to have front row seats to the magic you create between action and cut and beyond. And the fans... tum logo ne to din bana diya itni yaadein taza karke... sabko dher dher dher saara pyaar. Ruthe ruthe to khuda bhi ruthe #cue for the chorus."

Check out Sriti Jha's Instagram post below:

Promo Image Source: Sriti Jha Instagram