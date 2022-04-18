Last Updated:

Watch | As Prince Narula Enters 'Lock Upp', Azma Fallah Takes A Dig At Former's Past Relationships

Roadies winner, Prince Narula has recently entered 'Lock Upp' as a challenger. Soon after his entry, he gets involved in an intense argument with Azma Fallah.

Swati Singh
Lock Upp

Image: Instagram/@altbalaji


Ekta Kapoor's reality show Lock Upp has been garnering much fame and appreciation ever since it commenced streaming on ALT Balaji and MX Player. Hosted by Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, the show has recently crossed 300 million views within a very short period, thereby scripting a new record in the OTT space. According to the latest development, actor and Roadies winner, Prince Narula has recently entered the show as a challenger. 

It is pertinent to note that this is not the first time that Narula has entered any reality show as earlier too, he partook in shows like Roadies, Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Splitsvilla and many more. 

Prince Narula enters Lock Upp after Mandana Karimi's exit

Mandana Karimi is the latest contestant who got evicted from Lock Upp. Though the model and actor didn't have a smooth journey in Kangana Ranaut's show, she was lauded for her strong will and strength to take a stand. Soon after her eviction, Prince Narula made a grand entry as a challenger who is expected to add some spice to the ongoing show. 

Azma Fallah takes a dig at Prince Narula 

Several videos are doing rounds on social media wherein Prince Narula could be seen fighting with some contestants. Amid a task, he was seen destroying everybody's wooden racks during which one of the contestants Azma Fallah takes a dig at Prince Narula's previous relationship with Nora Fatehi. Soon after this, Prince lost his cool and said, "Don't go personal, I am a married man, if you'll keep doing this, I'll throw your bags out of the jail." Watch the video here:

A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

It should be noted that Prince Narula tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Yuvika Chaudhary, whom he met in Bigg Boss season 9 back in 2016. The couple exchanged vows in October 2018. The couple has even worked together in music videos like Thoda Pyar, Burnout, Ilzaam, and Pyar Hoya Ae.

More on Lock Upp

The show became one of the loved shows by the audience. The popular contestants on the show include Zeeshan Khan, Vinit Kakar, Mandana Karimi, Azma Fallah, Ali Merchant, Payal Rohatgi, Poonam Pandey, Munawar Faruqui, Kaaranvir Bohra, Saisha Shinde, Shivam Sharma, and Anjali Arora. Recently, Ekta Kapoor entered Lock Upp after the show hit 300 million views. They also celebrated the fifth anniversary of Ekta's digital platform Alt Balaji. 

Image: Instagram/@altbalaji

Tags: Lock Upp, Mandana Karimi, Kangana Ranaut
First Published:
