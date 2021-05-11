As Ravi Dubey Contracts Coronavirus, Sargun Mehta Says, 'COVID Is Now Ravi Positive'

Television actor Ravi Dubey of Jamai Raja fame recently tested positive for COVID-19. He announced the news on Instagram on May 10 and shared that his close ones are taking care of him. In his post, the actor also urged people to monitor their symptoms who have come in close contact with him in the past few days. A day later, Ravi's wife Sargun Mehta took to her Instagram account to share the news with a humorous take.

Sargun Mehta says COVID is now Ravi positive

Sharing a series of loved up pictures of herself with her husband, Sargun Mehta wrote, "Covid is now ravi positive.

Ravi ko covid nahi , covid ko ravi hua hai. (It is not Ravi who got covid, it is covid who got Ravi) Ab badi usse baatein karke achcha virus bana dega aur corona iss duniya se bhaag jayega. (He will talk to the virus and Corona will disappear from the world) Badi usse jaldi jaldi baat karke bhaga do. (Have a conversation with the virus fast and make it go) I love you and I miss u so. Check it out:

Netizens react to Sargun Mehta's photos

Fans appreciated Sargun's sense of humour and started pouring get well soon wishes for Ravi Dubey in the comment section of the post. Fans also shared their love for the coupe by dropping a ton of heart and fire emojis in the comments. Chiming to Sargun Mehta's caption, one user wrote, "Ravi sir is already super hero will kill corona.... Ab corona ki band bajne vali h." Take a look at some of the fan comments below:

A look at Sargun Mehta's shows

Sargun shot to fame after her stint in Balika Vadhu and 12/24 Karol Bagh. She then went on to star in Rishton Ka Mela, Hum Ne Li Hai... Shapath and Teri Meri Love Stories. She also participated in various reality shows like Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe and Nach Baliye along with beau Ravi Dubey. The actor has also been a part of several music videos including Qismat, Titliaan, Laare, Kaun Hoyega among others.

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta produced Udaariyaan, a TV show under the banner of their production house, Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt Ltd in March this year.

