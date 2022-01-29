Last Updated:

Bigg Boss 15 grand finale | As Shehnaaz Gill Pays Tribute To Siddharth Shukla, Fans Revisit 'SidNaaz' Moments On Show

The highly anticipated Bigg Boss 15 grand finale is set to air over the weekend and Shehnaaz Gill will be seen giving an emotional tribute to Siddarth Shukla.

Bigg Boss 15

The highly anticipated grand finale of the popular reality show Bigg Boss 15 will witness contestants Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Rashami Desai will fight one last time for the ultimate title. The grand finale is said to be a big affair as the show has invited the winners of the previous editions to add to the excitement. Fans are especially looking forward to watching Shehnaaz Gill's performance where she will be seen giving a heartfelt tribute to late actor Siddharth Shukla.

For the unversed, the Balika Vadhu fame actor breathed his last on September 2 last year after suffering a heart attack at the age of 40. After partaking in Bigg Boss 13, the actor did not only win the season but also emerged as a crowd-favourite by winning the hearts of the masses. His equation with Shehnaaz Gill was notably adored by fans throughout the season. Their growing fondness towards each other, even after the show ended, led the fans to give them a couple name 'SidNaaz'

Fans revisit SidNaaz moments from Bigg Boss 13

With the grand finale inching closer and fans anticipating Gill's emotional tribute, netizens could not help but take a stroll down the memory lane as they revisited some of the fondest memories of Gill, 28, and Shukla together on the show. Sharing snaps of the actors together, one fan wrote, ''Two people who changed each other’s lives becoming each other’s happiness, we were lucky enough to witness it. Reliving SidNaaz''

Many also complied a few moments from their show together and created a beautiful edit to pay them a tribute. Another fan wrote, ''Some memories are relieved some memories live by themselves some memories are unforgettable... " Reliving SidNaaz "

The official handle of Colors TV shared a sneak peek into the performance of the young actor that is set to move the audience to tears. The actor was also seen breaking down in tears while talking about the late actor in one of the promo videos. They shared the video with the caption, ''@shehnaazgill banane aa rahi hai grand finale aur bhi special with her heart touching tribute to Sidharth Shukla ❤️''

