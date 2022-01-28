Bigg Boss 15: Shehnaaz Gill's Tribute To Sidharth & Performances To Expect In Grand Finale

The buzz around the grand finale of the popular Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 15 is growing with the weekend inching closer. Fighting for the coveted crown of the challenging show, contestants Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Rashami Desai will put on a final show in a bid to impress the audience one last time. With the excitement for the finale in the air, check out Shehnaaz Gill's heartbreaking tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla and all the other special performances on the grand finale episode.

Bigg Boss 15 grand finale performances

The official Instagram account of Colors TV shared a sneak peek of all the performances of the finalists of Bigg Boss 15 on the finale episode. As per the promo video uploaded by the channel, the finalists are ready to set the stage on fire and impress the fans with their talents. Sharing the video, they wrote, ''Bigg Boss ke contestants aaj karenge apne hunar ka pradarshan'' (Contestants of Bigg Boss will present their talents today).

As mentioned earlier, 28-year-old Shehnaaz Gill is all set to pay an emotional tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla, who appeared in the 13th edition of the show with the young actor. The duo became a crowd-favourite during their time of the show due to their adorable bond and friendship. The actor died on September 2 last year.

Sharing a glimpse into Gill's emotional performance, Colors TV wrote, ''@shehnaazgill banane aa rahi hai grand finale aur bhi special with her heart touching tribute to Sidharth Shukla ❤️'' Fans in the comment section could not help but commend the actor on her beautiful performance as one netizen wrote, ''Simply mesmerised by her performance '' Additionally, Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati is also set to grace the finale stage along with Rubina Dilaik, Urvashi Dholakia, Shweta Tiwari and Gauahar Khan on the weekend.

The finale is set to be aired on January 29 and 30 on Colors TV as well as on Voot Select. According to several reports, the cast of the upcoming film Gehraiyaan, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi are set to grace the stage of the reality show.

Image: Instagram/@colorstv