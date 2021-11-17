Last Updated:

As Shraddha Arya Ties The Knot, Divya Khosla Kumar & More Extend Their Wishes

Divya Khosla Kumar, Anita Hassanandani and other celebs wish 'Kundali Bhagya' star Shraddha Arya as she tied the knot to Rahul Sharma on Nov 16.

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
Shraddha Arya

Image: Instagram/@sarya12


Television actor Shraddha Arya surprised her fans earlier this month as she announced that she was about to tie the knot. The actor made the announcement as she shared pictures from her Mehendi ceremony. Ever since the announcement fans of the actor had been eagerly waiting to see Shraddha's husband. Arya tied the knot with Rahul Sharma on November 16 and took to her Instagram to share pictures of her wedding ceremony. As she shared the pics several celebs from the industry extended their wishes and congratulated the actor on her wedding

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anjum Fakih (@nzoomfakih)

Divya Khosla Kumar, Anita Hassanandani and more wish Shraddha Arya on her wedding

Kundali Bhagya fame actor Shraddha Arya got hitched to Rahul Sharma who is reportedly a Navy officer on Tuesday. The actor had kept her nuptials a secret until the actual ceremony began. The actor announced her marriage via her Mehendi ceremony pictures on Tuesday. In the photos, she showed off a huge diamond ring on her finger and wrote, "The Easiest YES I’ve ever said!" 

A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

The actor then went on to share photos from her wedding ceremony and finally unveiled the face of her husband. Arya looked absolutely gorgeous in her bridal ensemble as she wore a traditional red lehenga with minimal makeup. As per reports, the actor tied the knot in Delhi's Andaz Hotel, Aerocity. The wedding took place in the attendance of her close family and friends. As  Sharddha shared the pictures several celebrities congratulated her. 

A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

Several celebs like Divya Khosla Kumar, Anita Hassanandani, Ridhima Pandit and more extended their wishes as the actor tied the knot. Arya's Kundali Bhagya co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar shared her post and wrote, "Big congratulations my girl, lots and lots of happiness and togetherness to you guys."

Arya's Kundali Bhagya co-star Anjum Fakih also took to her Instagram and wrote, "Wishing you both tons of happiness… may you two never stop loving each other… Happy married life you both… May the years ahead be filled with passionate love,a lifetime of togetherness & countless blessings… Love both @sarya12 & Rahul Jeej."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anjum Fakih (@nzoomfakih)

Meanwhile, Shraddha had kept the news about her wedding and husband a secret until her wedding. As per Hindustan Times, the actor's husband is a Delhi-based Navy Officer named Rahul Sharma. The duo met each other through an arranged setting.

Image: Instagram/@sarya12

