Asha Negi Gives Credit To Ex Rithvik Dhanjani For Helping Her With Her Career

Television actor Asha Negi became a household name post her stint as Purvi Deshmukh in Pavitra Rishta. The actor has now forayed into the digital platform and has been a part of two web series namely Baarish and Abhay 2. During the release of Baarish, Asha Negi went to reveal how naive she was when she first began her acting journey.

In a previous interview with Pinkvilla, Asha Negi explained that when she initially joined the cast of Bade Acche Lagte Hain opposite Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, she would ‘fumble’ a lot. The reason was that she didn’t really have an acting or theatre background. Asha Negi confirmed that she never attended any workshops in the past. She just knew that she wanted to act and hence landed in the city of Mumbai.

Asha Negi enunciated that she would fumble and forget her lines every now and then. However, she received immense support from those around her. According to Asha, their support helped her mould her career. They guided her to be a kind person, as many senior actors at some point lose patience but this wasn’t the case with her and it definitely helped her in the long run.

During the same interaction, the actor also opened up about her downfall when her shows weren’t doing well on TV. The Bade Acche Lagte Hain actor hit rock bottom and was became demotivated towards her career. At this time, she thought her acting career was over. She dealt with depression and was eating a lot which resulted in her gaining weight. However, the phrase ‘Time heals everything’ worked aptly for her.

As per the star, as time passed by he realised she was an actor and she was here to perform. This further motivated her to look out for opportunities leaving all the downfall behind. When it comes to being surrounded by the right people, Asha Negi feels that she is very lucky. As she was encircled with good people including ex-boyfriend Rithvik Dhanjani who guided her through all the ups and downs. On the professional front, she was last seen in Anurag Basu directed black comedy flick, Ludo alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Rajkummar Rao.