Asha Negi Once Revealed Which Hollywood Fashionista's Accessory She Would Steal; Know Who!

Indian actress, Asha Negi, is best known for playing the role of Purvi Deshmukh in Zee TV's popular soap opera Pavitra Rishta. Asha Negi's shows include her roles in Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Shubh Vivah, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan and other guest appearances on TV serials as her character from Pavitra Rishta. The actress also won Star Plus's Indian dance reality show Nach Baliye along with her ex-boyfriend and actor, Rithvik Dhanjani in 2014.

Asha Negi has made a number of appearances on talk shows and fun youtube panels by media outlets for fans. Back in 2019, Negi appeared on Pinkvilla's Youtube channel for their "What's in my bag?" section and showed fans all the fun stuff she carried around with her. Negi was also asked a number of questions about her bag choices like "things her bag must have" at all times, who she would like to exchange bags with or even who she would like steal a bag from.

More from Asha Negi's interview

During the interview, Asha Negi was asked, "Who's bag would you love to steal?". The actress immediately responded and mentioned Hollywood actress Blake Lively. Asha started off by saying, "If I would steal anybody's bag in the entire world it would be Blake Lively". She then went on to explain why she chose Lively adding, "I don't know why, I just really like her style, the way she carries herself and I'm sure there must be something interesting inside her bag".

Asha Negi in her interview was also asked who she would like to "exchange" bags with to which she responded citing Sonam Kapoor. She mentioned how she would probably want to exchange bags with Kapoor since she would probably have a lot of "fashionable" items inside the bag. She also mentioned how she would do it because Sonam Kapoor would also most likely have a very "fashionable" and trendy bag.

Asha Negi was also asked about "The 3 things in your bag that you just cannot do without?" to which she responded with her housekeys and cell phone, which are pretty common. The third item however, was a red "tint" a sort of make-up item which the actress claimed can be used as anything including lipstick, rouge etc. She showed fans the item calling it, "life". She answered many more questions during the interview and showed the many items she carried in her bag. Take a look below.

Image source - Asha Negi's Instagram