Asha Negi Talks About 'little Joys' Of Life As She Asks Fans To Stay Strong Amid Pandemic

Asha Negi jetted off to Uttarakhand on April 11 and has been sharing many glimpses of her trip. On Wednesday morning, she posted a selfie and penned a note about the ongoing pandemic. She wrote, "You know the little things, the ones we most of the times end up ignoring because we are running after the big ones, they aren’t actually little. They are the ones that matter the most." Negi added that they are the big ones and life is all about the little things that give us joy. She sent prayers and strength to everyone around fighting through these tough times.

She urged fans to stay safe, keep their friends and family safe during this time. She continued that people will get through this too and then went on to send love and virtual hugs to fans. As soon as Asha Negi’s Instagram post was up on the internet, Arjit Taneja and Rahul Sharma dropped endearing comments. A user wrote, "So beautiful," whereas another fan penned, "Yes, agreed."

Asha asks fans to stay safe during these times

Earlier, she gave a sneak peek into her first official trek that happened to be for 5 days and 4 nights. She wrote that she literally carried all the stuff she needed for those days with her in her bag, drank water from trail spring water, climbed mountains, saw galaxies with naked eyes, and had a wonderful experience. She called it a mind-blowingly beautiful experience and thanked Himanshu Rajmehta and Sudhanshu Baloni for letting her and Shreeya Sharma be a part of this trek and for not just that but for being such helpful and entertaining company for them. She remarked that she thoroughly enjoyed the trek and would want to go for another one soon.

On the work front, Asha was last seen in the film Ludo, alongside an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Pankaj Tripathi, among others. The movie received mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike. Asha Negi's web series titled Baarish alongside Sharman Joshi received much love from the audience. She was also seen in the show titled Abhay.