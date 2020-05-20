Ashiesh Roy Reveals His Hospital Bill Came To Rs 2 Lakh For 2 Days, Read Details

Popular TV actor Ashiesh Roy, known for featuring on the show "Sasural Simar Ka", said he is currently in ICU and asked for financial help as he is undergoing dialysis. The 55-year-old actor took to Facebook and shared two updates on Sunday, writing, "Need your urgent money for dialysis... I'm in the ICU, very ill (sic).

In a recent conversation with a leading daily, Ashiesh who is in a 'terrible condition', revealed that his bill for two days (since Monday) has come to Rs 2 lakh and he cannot afford the expenses anymore. He said that he doesn't have a 'single penny' and is admitted in a special ward due to COVID scare.

Ashiesh revealed that his dialysis goes on for four hours, and the medical expenses include medicines, injections. He said that people have been calling to help and his only hope is to see something work out soon.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Hansal Mehta also took to Twitter and urged film associations to raise money for the actor. "Actor Ashish Roy (Bond) is seriously ill, on dialysis and in the ICU. He has appealed for financial help on FB. I'm doing all I can to help. Can industry associations also help the ailing actor?" Mehta wrote on Tuesday.

The "Aligarh" director tagged Sushant Singh, general secretary, Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) and Ashoke Pandit, chief advisor, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). Roy, who has been in active in the entertainment industry since late 1990s, has acted in films such as Emraan Hashmi-starrer "Raja Natwarlal" and "MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar".

Ashiesh Roy in the previous interview revealed that no one from the industry has come forward to support him in his difficult time. The actor mentioned that people from the industry have not helped him in any way, as per reports. However, he added that he is thankful to his fans who have raised some money for his treatment. However, Ashiesh admitted that while he appreciates the gesture, he does not think that the amount will suffice.

His credits on the small screen include "Banegi Apni Baat", "Remix", "Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi", "Jeannie Aur Juju".

(with PTI inputs)

