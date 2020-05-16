Gaurav Wadhwa And Other Indian Television Actors Whose Posts Went Viral This Week

The entire world is currently on hold due to the global pandemic. However, in this digital world, television stars still continue to entertain their fans through social media updates. Here are their top posts of the past week.

Gaurav Wadhwa’s pet snakes

Television actor Gaurav Wadhwa recently took to Instagram to post a few pictures with pet snakes. In the picture posted, he could be seen posing with two exotic snakes, one of which was a python. The python is a mix of dark and light brown colour while the other exotic snake has beautiful white skin with a silver touch. In the caption for the post, Gaurav Wadhwa has mentioned that the snakes are his friends. He has also mentioned the name of the snakes as Lucy and Inchi. He has written that nobody has to worry about them because they are very friendly. He has also asked if his followers want to see a vlog with them.

Karan Patel on the problem of domestic violence

Karan Patel took to his Instagram account to share a video that is addressed to the in-laws of the domestic abuse victims. In this hard-hitting video, Karan Patel has asked the parents of the abusers to stop calling the abuser their 'son'. He believes that the person who hits his wife cannot be a man. He also urged the parents of the abusive husband to not get out of the house but instead, he asked them to send their son out. Karan Patel captioned the video saying "Her Silence is actually the calm before the storm. While she is still quiet, I’d suggest you Grow a pair, Be a Man and Stop domestic violence. #DontTestHerPatience #SheCanKickYourAssAnyday".

Shivin Narang binge-watching Beyhadh 2

Recently, Shivin Narang took to his Instagram story to recall a fond memory with his co-star Jennifer Winget from Beyhadh 2. The actor shared a picture of himself binge-watching Beyhadh 2. Sharing the video on his Instagram story, Shivin Narang wrote over it "Watching #beyhadh2 on @sonylivindia". Further, he also wrote "Memories" with heart emojis. Shivin Narang also tagged his co-actors on his Instagram story.

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor turn into Joey and Rachel

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actors Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor mimicked the popular characters of Joey and Rachel, from the series Friends. They took to their social media handle and shared the same video on their respective accounts. They are seen mouthing the famous dialogue of where they both know something and want to reveal it to each other but end up staying mum. Parth looked dapper in the video as he was sporting a black t-shirt. Meanwhile, Niti was looking adorable in a denim shirt paired with shorts. She also added a hat to her attire.

Sonal Vengurlekar reveals make-up man offered financial help

Sonal Vengurlekar revealed that she has been suffering from a major financial issue since the producers of her show turned their back on her. However, what made Sonal emotional is the fact that even in times of need like these, her makeup man offered her a helping hand. In usual scenarios, Sonal is the one helping her crew, but this time the case was the other way round.

