Ashnoor Kaur Wishes 'elder Brother' Rohan Mehra On His Birthday, Shares Instagram Reel

Ashnoor Kaur took to her Instagram to share a birthday reel for Rohan Mehra. The duo played the role of siblings in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'.

Ruchi Chandrawanshi
Source: Rohan Mehra's Instagram

Source: Rohan Mehra's Instagram


Class of 2020 actor Rohan Mehra is celebrating his 30th birthday. On the occasion of Rohan Mehra's birthday, Jhansi Ki Rani actor Ashnoor Kaur took to her Instagram account to share a reel for him. In the video, Ashnoor is seen looking at the camera and a voice can be heard, "Apne bhai ko bula (Call your brother)", then Rohan appears on camera and throws a punch towards the lens. In the caption, Ashnoor wrote a note about how Rohan is the elder brother she always wanted. 

Her caption read, "Bulaa liya apne bhai ko, and isse pehle (I have called my brother and before) he kills you, pls wish him a happy happy birthday Happy birthday @rohanmehraa bhai You’re the elder brother I’ve always wanted! From reel to real, it was a beautiful journey with you... I love the way you’re soo loving, caring, cool and at the same time also protective about your ‘baby sister’ May god bless you with all that you want, love love love alwaysss". The comment section is filled with heart emoticons. Check it out. 

Ashnoor Kaur's birthday wish for Rohan Mehra 

(Image Courtesy: Ashnoor Kaur's Instagram) 

Earlier, Rohan Mehra also took to his Instagram handle to share a picture from his birthday celebration. In the picture, Rohan can be seen cutting a cake with a "Happy Birthday" decoration in the background. The caption reads, "Tell ‘em it’s my birthday!". Check it out. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rohan Mehra (@rohanmehraa)

Rohan Mehra on work front 

Rohan Mehra entered the industry in the year 2012 with the show Gumraah. Since then he has appeared in various TV shows and movies. He is best known for his character Naksh Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Sameer Kapoor in Sasural Simar Ka. He has also been a part of various music videos including hits like On My Way, Dhadkane Meri, Tarse Ye Naina, Ishq Farzi, Darwaze Bandh, Itni Si Kahani, Gustakhiyan, Mera Baalam, etc. He also made his Bollywood debut with the movie Sixteen in the year 2013 and worked in Uvaa in 2015. Rohan was last seen in the music video Kinne Saalan Baad. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rohan Mehra (@rohanmehraa)

Promo Image Source: Rohan Mehra's Instagram

 

 

