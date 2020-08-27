Asim Riaz Smiles Brightly After Flaunting His Chiseled Physique On Instagram; See Pictures

After flaunting his chiselled abs, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz has now shared another picture of himself on social media. Taking to Instagram, Asim smiled bright in his recent post shared on Thursday, August 27. Fans are adoring this casual picture of the model by dropping sweet comments on his post.

Asim Riaz smiles brightly

In the photo, Asim has sported a white t-shirt which is accessorised by black sunglasses. Flaunting his tattoos, the Kalla Sohna Nai star can be seen smiling brightly as he strikes a pose for the picture. Not only that, but he also urged his fans to “be real, not perfect.” Check out Asim Riaz’s latest Instagram post here:

Fans react

As soon as the photo surfaced online, fans of the actor flooded his post with sweet comments. While some were seen complimenting his ‘smile’, others went to express their love by dropping ‘heart’ and ‘fire’ emoticons on the post. Take a look at how fans are reacting here:

Yesterday, fans saw Asim flaunting his ripped body on the social media platform. In the video that he shared, Asim showed off his chiselled 6-pack abs right after his workout session. Upon watching the video, several fans gushed about his muscular physique as they were left amused. While sharing the video, Asim wrote alongside, “No days off”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Asim Riaz was last seen in the romantic music video Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam alongside girlfriend Himanshi Khurrana. The song is sung by Arijit Singh, while the heart-warming lyrics of the song are penned by Kumaar. The romantic song articulates, the journey of a man who escapes prison and takes refuge in the apartment of his lover. While Asim, in the music video is shown to be brutally bruised, Himanshi on the other hand, helps him to recover. The song features how Himanshi loves Asim back irrevocably even after knowing that Asim has dropped the ball by escaping prison. Watch Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam here:

