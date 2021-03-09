Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni Shares BTS Clip Of Her Dance Performance From 'Barrister Babu'

Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni is a prominent face in the Colors TV show, Barrister Babu. Recently, the actor took to Instagram and shared a BTS clip from the show. In the clip, she can be seen enacting a graceful dance performance. Take a look at the video below.

Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni’s BTS video

In the BTS clip, Aurra can be seen all dressed up in her TV show avatar. She wore an orange and green saree that has golden work on it and added jewellery such as earrings, necklace and more to her look. Further, the actor was seen dancing to the song Radha Kaise Na Jale. She captioned her post by writing, “BTS.... Radha kaise na jale.” Appreciating her talent, here's what fans and followers commented on her post.

More about Barrister Babu

Barrister Babu is a social drama television series that premiered on February 11, 2020. The show is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. Barrister Babu's cast includes Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni and Pravisht Mishra in the lead. The story revolves around a child bride, Bondita Das (Aurra), who is married to Barrister Anirudh Roy Choudhary (Pravisht Mishra.) He fights against society for her education to become a barrister. The IMDb rating of the show is 5.7 out of 10.

About the latest Barrister Babu's episode

In the latest episode of the show, Anirudh finds out that Bondita has written her name with Anirudh on all pages of her book. He fumes with rage when he realises that Bondita has developed feelings for him. He explains that she should focus on her career to become a Barrister instead of focusing on becoming his wife. He loses his mind when he later finds Bondita writing his name on her hand. He forces her to wash her hand.

He then gets mad at her for not completing her homework. She cries and finishes her homework while wondering why Anirudh is behaving weird with her. After completing the homework, Bondita comes downstairs and sees Anirudh smiling and laughing with other women while attending an event. She gets angry at him and starts dancing around him, breaking a flower vase unintentionally. The BTS video shared by Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni is of this particular scene from the show.

