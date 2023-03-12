Avneet Kaur Channels Her Inner Wednesday Addams, Netizens React

Actress Avneet Kaur, who rose to fame after featuring in popular TV shows, gives major fashion and style goals to her followers on social media. Recently she took to Instagram and shared some photos. Her look was inspired by actress Jenna Ortega in the series Wednesday. She asked fans for their opinion as she recreated the viral Wednesday Addams look.

Avneet shared the pictures with the caption, “I act as if I don't care if people dislike me. Deep down... I secretly enjoy it. - Wednesday Addams 🖤👀🎥👻 Did you like my Wednesday inspired look? #wednesdayaddams #budhwar #netflix #look (sic).”

Since the release of Wednesday, in November 2022, the look of the titular character played by actress Jenna Ortega, has gone viral. Several celebrities have attempted to recreate it. Recently, Avneet did the same. She donned a signature black and white T-shirt with stripes and black jeans. She paired the look with a black jacket, black boots and tied her hair in two braided ponytails.

Avneet Kaur's TV shows

Avneet Kaur rose to fame as a child actor in television shows. Though the actress began her career in 2010 by participating in a dance reality show, her first acting stint was in 2012 in a show called Meri Maa. All of 11 years old, Avneet then went on to star in popular television shows like Tedhe Hain Par Mere Hain, Savitri, Hamari Sister Didi and Ek Mutthi Aasmaan.

Avneet gained more popularity with her role in Aladdin- Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Along with acting, she likes to dance and showed off her skills in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Season 5. Her reels are very popular on social media.

Avneet Kaur's upcoming film is opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui

The Aladdin actress made her debut on the big screen with Pradeep Sarkar’s Mardaani in 2014. In the movie, she played the niece of the lead actress Rani Mukherjee. Next up, Avneet Kaur will feature in the Kangana Ranaut-produced film Tiku Weds Sheru. It will stream on OTT later this year.