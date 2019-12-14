'Baalveer' Makes It To Google's Global List, Cast Expresses Happiness

An Indian fantasy television show Baalveer has impressed the viewers and critics. Recently, the show made it to the top 10 most-searched TV shows in Google's global list of 2019. Baalveer broadcasted on SAB TV from October 2012 to November 2016. The second instalment of the series was released in September 2019. Check out the cast’s reaction on the achievement.

Cast expresses happiness

The lead actor, Dev Joshi seemed very happy about the show ranking seventh on the most-searched TV shows list on Google in 2019. Talking about it in an interview, Dev said he was really young when he got the role for Baalveer and he never had any idea that it would turn out to be such a massive hit. Having a recognition globally is the most memorable milestone for the show, the cast and production house. He further added that this achievement encourages the cast and crew to put their best foot forward. Dev Joshi also thanked all the viewers for the love and support and asked them to continue to shower on them as superhero Baalveer returned with Baalveer Returns.

Talking about the achievement of Baalveer, Pavitra Punia, the cast member, expressed how she felt about the show winning the seventh on the most-searched TV shows list on Google in 2019. She said that it was unbelievable. She was shocked with the massive outcome and this was also more than an award for the actor. Pavitra said she had been a part of the industry for a long time and it is rare for an Indian show, especially a fantasy show, to have such a massive following and recognition which Baalveer continues to have.

The star added that this achievement assures the whole cast that they are doing something right that is gaining them a place in peoples’ hearts around the world, and they wish to continue delivering their best. Ever since signing up for the show, Pavitra said she knew there is something special about the show and it finally paid the results. The impact this fantasy show has is phenomenal and she said she is fortunate and delighted to be a part of it added Timnasa.

