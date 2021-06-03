'Baarish Ban Jaana': Fans Are All Hearts For Hina Khan And Shaheer Shaikh's Romantic Track

The makers of Hina Khan and Shaheer Shaikh's new song Baarish Ban Jaana released the official music video on Thursday, June 3. The much-anticipated number shows a sizzling romance between the two actors amidst the picturesque beauty of the monsoon season.

A look at Baarish song review

The video starts with the voice of the paparazzi in the background who have been fueling rumours that Hina Khan and Shaheer Shaikh are dating each other while newspaper clippings of such articles start popping up on the screen one by one and the scene ends with the journalist saying that the two have now broken up. The video then cuts to a close up of Hina expressing her love to Shaheer who responds by saying he loves her more. The two then look at each other with love in their eyes while it starts raining in the background and a few seconds later the music starts playing.

However, it turns that the two are famous actors who were acting out a scene and when the scene is cut Shaheer tells a crew member that he cannot do this anymore who assures him that it's just a few more shots. The video is then divided into two different timezones the past and the present. In the past, the viewers get to see flashbacks of Hina and Shaheer spending time together and being a happy couple in general while the present shows the two just acting like they are in love for a song while it is raining. The video ends with Hina standing in a bridal attire crying over her relationship when Shaheer arrives and they both reconcile by hugging each other. As soon as they patch up it starts raining which is the essence of the song.

Sung by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben, Baarish Ban Jaana is a slow and melodious track with a delectable mixture of love and romance with the rain accentuating the entire mood of the video. Hina and Shaheer's chemistry is flawless and they are able to switch into and change their emotions with ease on screen. The video is also shot in a beautiful location which elevates the visuals in the video.

Reactions to Baarish song

Hina Khan and Shaheer Shaikh took to their Instagram accounts to announce that their song is out now. As soon as the post was up, fans started flooding their comments section with heart emojis. Fans expressed that they loved the song and are sure that it will trend at number one on YouTube. The fans were in awe of Hina and Shaheer chemistry in the song and also said that certain lyrics gave them goosebumps. Take a look at some of the fan comments on Instagram and YouTube below.

