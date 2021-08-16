'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' To Replace 'Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi' S3 Due To Low TRP?

Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 premiered on July 12, 2021. The show's stars reprised their role for the much-awaited third season. However, within a month, the show's TRP has been reportedly low. Moreover, it has been reported that Nakul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 will replace the show.

Details about Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3

The hit show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi returned with its third season on huge public demand. Erica Fernandes, Shaheer Sheikh and Supriya Pilgaonkar reprised their respective roles for the third season. While fans were much excited about the show, it somehow did not reach the viewer's expectations. As a result of low TRP, the makers are even considering taking the show off air. As per Bollywood Life, the show is being replaced by Bade Achhe Lagte Hai. Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke third season revolved around Dev and Sonakshi's complicated relationship after becoming parents. While two manage to handle their family, something is always missing in between them.

Details about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

The Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain received much appreciation from the audience. The show makers are now bringing the second season of the show keeping the first one as an inspiration. The second season will star Nakul Mehta as Ram and Disha Parmar as Priya. The recently released promo of the show saw Nakul and Disha's character having a conversation about marriage. Viewers are now waiting for the show to begin and see the chemistry between the on-screen couple. Disha Parmar and Nakul Mehta have earlier worked together in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai... Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

Disha Parmar shared the promo of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 on Instagram on August 12, 2021. The actor shared how she is excited about the show. She also asked her fans to shower the second season of the show just like they loved the first one. She wrote, "Sometimes when you least expect it, good things happen! This show fell into my lap out of nowhere, in such a short period of time & I feel nothing could have been better than this one! Nervous ,Excited & all kinds of jitters !! Looking forward for you all to see the show & Give the same Love you gave first #badeacchelagtehain ♥️."

