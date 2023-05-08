Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Wraps Up Shoot; Niti Taylor And Hiten Tejwani Pose With Star Cast

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has wrapped up. The star cast of shot their last episode recently and celebrated the ending of the show. Niti Taylor shared photos from the last day of the shoot and expressed her joy on being part of the journey.

The star cast of the show shot a wedding sequence on the last day of shoot. They were dressed in white ethnic outfits. In one of the photos, Niti was seen posing with Hiten Tejwani. The duo share a close bond, both on-screen and off-screen. In another photo, she posed with her on-screen sister Pooja Banerjee. She was seen planting a kiss on the latter's cheek.

The third photo featured Abhinav Kapoor and Alefia Kapadia along with Niti. In the other images, she was seen posing with Leenesh Mattoo, Ajay Nagrath, Aanchal Khurana, Devashish Sharma and Jitendra Nokewal among others. The show's lead actor Randeep Rai was missing in the candid snaps. Sharing the photos, Niti wrote, "Bade Acche Lagte Hain."

Aanchal Khurana shares photo with star cast

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress Aanchal Khurana, who played the role of Brinda in the show, also shared an emotional post. She posted a group photo from their last sequence. They could be seen posing in front of a mandap. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Aanchal wrote, "Packup!! Two hardest things in life, Hello & Goodbye. Saying goodbye to anything you have done that long hard. With a heavy heart, Good-bye to Brinda. Bahot sukariya sabka itne pyaar k liye, Aap sab mujhe bade acche lagte hain." Take a look at the post below.

The new cast's track is wrapping up in just three months after airing. Before the time leap, Nakkul Mehta and Disha Parmar were the lead couple in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. They decided to leave the show after the generation leap as they were not keen on aging on-screen.