Balika Vadhu Actress Neha Marda Opens Up About Her Challenging First Pregnancy

Balika Vadhu actor Neha Marda opened up about her difficult pregnancy journey. In her latest vlog on YouTube, she revealed the difficult situation she and her family faced at the time she was expecting her baby. Neha also revealed that she had to be rushed to the hospital and get an emergency C-section operation.

In her vlog on YouTube, Neha got candid about the complexities of her pregnancy period. The actor stated that she had to opt for a C-section deluvery and that too on an emergency basis as her blood pressure fluctuated. Adding to this, she mentioned the doctors had a meeting with her family members in which they asked them ‘Maa ko bacheye ya bache ko’ (who to save between mother and the child). She said that she was left out of the discussions as her husband and mother took all the decisions.

Neha Marda appeals to fans to not shame women opting for C-section delivery

Neha Marda urged fans and followers to not shame women who opt for C-section surgery to deliver a baby. She said all women experience pain, during childbirth or afterwards. She added, "Importance yeh hai ki we have a healthy baby" (having a healthy baby is most important).

Neha Marda’s tough pregancy

In the last trimester of her pregnancy, Neha Marda shared that she had to be admitted to a hospital. Sharing a picture from the hospital bed, the Balika Vadhu actress’ team mentioned that she is praying for her speedy recovery. She needed immediate medical attention owing to complications from her pregnancy.

Neha Marda delivers a baby girl

Neha Marda welcomed her first child on April 7. She delivered a baby girl, prematurely, due to complications in her pregnancy. The baby girl was kept in the hospital for several days until she was ready to be taken home.