'Balika Vadhu' Star Avika Gor On Poor Fitness In Past: 'I Hated Myself So Much'

The actors of the film industry are often expected and asked to look presentable on screen. That's one of the reasons the celebrities take efforts to maintain their fitness, remain in shape by performing different kinds of exercises, take an initiative for their skin and hair care, alter their lifestyle for their health, and also set their fashion choices as per their physique.

While the workout videos and fit physiques make headlines, some stars could face a tough time maintaining their fitness, which affects them mentally too. Avika Gor once went through this phase when she put on weight. The Balika Vadhu star shared that during that period, she used to 'hate' herself, before bouncing back from the phase.

Avika Gor opens on phase when she put on weight

Avika Gor, in an interview with Pinkvilla, shared that she hated herself so much she 'didn't care' about her weight gain. The actor said that she did not pay attention or bother about the way she looked, and the only focus for her then was her acting.

Opening up on the body image issues, the 24-year-old stated that she even hated looking at herself in the mirror, feeling disinterested during the costume trials of her show.

She said that she did not feel like looking the best, and the audiences' praises for her acting kept her focused only on her work, and not her appearance. The actor said that there were fans who would politely ask her to take her fitness seriously.

Avika is surely over that phase as she eventually started taking her fitness seriously. Not just workout and performing numerous exercises, today she also regularly posts pictures and videos on Instagram in various glamorous attires.

In 2020, her 13 kilo-weight loss became a talking point. The actor had shared on Instagram that she had put on weight after eating uncontrollably and not exercising at all.

The phase made her dislike her body, and also make her apprehensive about things she loved doing, like dancing. She shared that one day she felt it was 'enough' and started workout and maintaining a healthy diet.

Avika Gor on professional front

Avika Gor worked in Telugu films like Net and #Bro last year. She is working for another Telugu film Thank you at the moment. She will next be seen in the Telugu film 10th Class Diaries, releasing on March 4.

(Image: Instagram/@avikagor)