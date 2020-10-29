Avika Gor's Weight Loss Journey Inspires Her Fans; See Her Elaborate Post On Her 'Choices'

Indian actor Avika Gor, who rose to fame with her portrayal as Anandi in TV serial Balika Vadhu, recently took to Instagram to share her experience with weight loss and her journey with it. The actor has worked in Tollywood in movies like Uyyala Jampala (2013), Cinema Choopistha Mava (2015) and Raju Gari Gadhi 3 (2019). Take a look at her post that she shared on her social media account on Instagram. The 23-year-old looks unrecognisable after she shared a post yesterday. The actor has recently undergone a weight loss transformation and she didn't hesitate to share her experience with her fans who seemed to support her decision and also laud her sharing her experience.

ALSO READ| Avika Gor Celebrates 12 Years Of 'Balika Vadhu'; Anuup Sonii Calls It 'the Game Changer'

Avika Gor's weight loss

The Balika Vadhu fame actor shared an elaborate note on choices and how her choices made the changes in her life. In the elaborate post, she talks about why she decided to finally lose weight and the events that led to making some important changes in her mindset. She stated "We make the choices & then the choices make us who we are. Like right now, you chose to read this caption, & this choice makes you AWESOME! Although, I must tell you that I didn't make the best possible choices for a long time & it impacted my life significantly.... It took constant reminders, forced reflection & a strong support system for me to gradually move out of the wrong choices. I still make the wrong choices, but it's less frequent & when I do, I quickly try to improve it. After all, it's a short life, the least we can do is try to get better."

Here are some of the comments by her fellow actors, friends and fans. Take a look at the comments.

ALSO READ| 'Sasural Simar Ka' Actors Avika Gor And Dipika Kakar Have A Nostalgic Virtual Reunion

Avika Gor's Instagram photos after her weight loss journey

Avika took to Instagram yesterday to share with the world about her weight loss journey. She wrote "I still remember one night last year, when I looked at myself in the mirror & I broke down. I didn't like what I saw. Big arms, legs, a well-earned belly. I had let go too much. If it were due to an illness(Thyroid, PCOD, etc), it would be okay because that would be out of my control. But, it happened because I ate anything & everything, and I didn't work out at all. Our bodies deserve to be treated well, but I didn't respect it." Take a look at Avika Gor's photos in a saree where she looks completely unrecognizable.

ALSO READ| Kiara Advani, Masaba Gupta, Avika Gor Take #OwnYourHotMess Challenge; See Pics

ALSO READ| Avika Gor Tells Tale Of Insecurities And Acceptance, Asks Fans To Make 'self-love' Cool

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.