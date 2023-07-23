Bandgee Kallra, Puneesh Sharma Call It Quits After 5 Years Of Relationship

Bandgee Kallra and Puneesh Sharma first crossed paths in a reality show, and that's where their love story began to flourish. While several netizens questioned the authenticity of their bond, they proved them wrong by being in a relationship for the next 5 years. However, in an unexpected turn of events, the couple decided to part ways amicably.

2 things you need to know

Bandgee Kallra and Puneesh Sharma fell in love on a reality show in 2017.

After being in a relationship for 5 years, they officially called it quits.

Bandgee Kalra announces breakup on social media

Through a social media post, Bandgee Kalra announced the mutual decision of her and Puneesh Sharma to go their separate ways. She shared a note wherein she expressed that the time they shared would always be cherished. She also stated that there is only love and support for each other in whatever they decide to do in life. While their romantic journey may have come to an end, the model said that their friendship and support remain intact. She further requested privacy and urged their followers not to speculate anything about their relationship.

(Bandgee Kallra asks fans to respect her and Puneesh Sharma's privacy | Image: Bandgee Kallra/Instagram)

Reportedly, the reason behind their surprising move is long-distance relationship as they believe that it won't work in the long run. For the unversed, Bandgee hails from Mumbai while Puneesh lives in Delhi along with his family.

Who are Bandgee Kallra and Puneesh Sharma?

Bandgee Kallra, an engineer by profession, took a leap of faith by quitting her job to participate in a reality TV show. After her stint on the show, she made a name for herself in the showbiz industry as a model.

Puneesh Sharma also gained recognition through his appearance on the reality show. He subsequently featured in a TV show Entertainment Ki Raat and web series Love Me. In 2021, Puneesh shared that he and Bandgee are focusing on settling their careers first, with marriage being put on hold for the time being.