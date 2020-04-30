Bigg Boss 8's Benafsha Soonawalla Shares What Went Wrong In Relationship With Varun Sood

Ever since Big Boss 8 ended, there seems to have been a lot of rumours about co-contestants, Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma. The two had, what looked like, sizzling chemistry inside the Bigg Boss 8 house. Priyank and Benafsha took quite some time to let the world know that they are dating. However, their recent declaration of love seemed to be the subject of trolling and criticism. But it seems like Benafsha Soonwalla is not in the mood to take all the negative comments on the internet as with her latest post she presented her side of the story about breakup with ex-beau Varun Sood.

READ | Rishi Kapoor speaks to Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants To Know

Interestingly, Benafsha Soonawalla took to her social media handle and shared a detailed post. She talked her heart out and explained what went wrong in her past relationship with Varun Sood. Benafsha Soonsawalla also mentioned about the trauma she faced post Bigg Boss 8. Many of her fans, friends and beau Priyank Sharma lauded her move and showered love on her in the comments section.

Check out her post below:

1/6

2/6

3/6

READ | Bigg Boss 8's Benafsha Soonawalla Hits Back At Trolls With An Open Letter; Check Out The Post Here

4/6

5/6

6/6

For the unversed, Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal were dating Benafsha Soonwalla and Priyank Sharma respectively. But post-Bigg Boss 8, things started falling apart between the couples. After their break-up, Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal officially announced about their love affair, whereas, the rumours of Benafsha dating Priyank were making rounds. Earlier this month, that is April 2020, they made their relationship Insta-official.

READ | Divya Agarwal & Varun Sood Supporting Priyank Sharma & Benafsha Soonawalla Against Trolls?

READ | Priyank Sharma & Benafsha Soonawalla Confirm Their Relationship With A Sweet Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.