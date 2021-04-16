'Barrister Babu' April 15 Written Update: Will Bondhita Succeed In Making Anirudh Proud?

Barrister Babu 15 April 2021 written update: Bondhita gets confused between the two jackets but picks one and leaves the room. Manorama rushes to her room and is relieved to see her jacket in her room. Meanwhile, Bondhita keeps the jacket in her room and says Anirudh will be glad and proud of her, when she welcomes the Viceroy. Koyli and Bihari arrange the gifts to be given to the Viceroy. Sampoorna asks Binoy if so many gifts are necessary, to which he replies that they are less. He says that in order to keep their factories running, it is necessary to keep the Viceroy happy.

Barrister Babu written update: Trilochan comes there and says that the Thakur's sulken face will be worth watching when the daughter-in-law of their household will be seen welcoming the Viceroy and showering him with gifts. Bondhita comes there and says she wants to welcome the Viceroy since she's their daughter-in-law and assures herself that she will do it. Sampoorna goes to check on Manorama and says she should look beautiful than anyone else and the others agree to it.

Anirudh comes to meet Bondhita and asks her to come near him. He bends down to talk to her and she gets on her toes to reach him. Anirudh says Bondhita is not less than anyone else, even when she's not invited for the function. He calls her a diamond and says she's not shining now but will shine in future, because of her education, and that will make him proud of her. Anirudh tries to tell her about the principal and her interview but Trilochan calls her. Later, Manorama gets ready and wears her jacket, thinking about her mission while Bondhita also gets ready and thinks how Anirudh will be proud of her.

Manorama meets everyone and Binoy asks her to leave and invite the Viceroy to their house. Bondhita hides inside the car and Bihari covers her with gifts. Manorama and Anirudh sit in the car while the other wave at them and wish them luck. In the car, Manorama thanks Anirudh for supporting her in the mission. Anirudh says he should be thanking her for helping him in making their fake wedding look real. However, before completing what he says, Manorama stops him and says he has taken the wrong turn. They reach the venue and Manorama goes in with Anirudh. She tells the security that another car of theirs will be arriving soon, with gifts for the Viceroy. Bondhita gets off the car and smiles as she's about to enter the venue.

